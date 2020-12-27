Carr (groin) is active for Saturday's game versus the Dolphins.
Carr seemed poised to miss time when he pulled up on a run during Week 15 action against the Chargers and was unable to return. Fortunately for Carr, that contest occurred on a Thursday, giving him more than a week to get back to full health. He proceeded to practice in full Wednesday and Thursday, but coach Jon Gruden wouldn't confirm who among Carr or Marcus Mariota would start Week 16. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reported that Carr threw passes first during warmups, but it remains unclear if he'll indeed be under center for the Raiders' first offensive snap.