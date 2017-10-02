Raiders' Derek Carr: Likely dealing with back spasms
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio suggested Carr was diagnosed with back spasms during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. "His back spasmed up," said Del Rio. "That's what it was. ... I'm not a doctor."
Carr was unable to return after exiting in the third quarter, but the initial diagnosis suggests a long-term absence is unlikely. The injury might even clear up within a matter of days, though it's quite possible the Raiders still want to do more testing, given that Carr's torso bent at an unusual angle on his final snap of the afternoon. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown before handing things over to E.J. Manuel.
