Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic suggests that Edwards (knee) remains iffy in terms of being ready for Week 1 action.

There's still a chance that Edwards could improve to the point that he has a chance to be ready for the Ravens' season opener. However, the notion that he was behind fellow running back J.K. Dobbins in terms of their recoveries from torn ACL injuries was solidified Monday when Dobbins was removed from the PUP list. When both are healthy, Edwards projects to work as Baltimore's No. 2 RB behind Dobbins, with Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary also in the team's backfield mix.