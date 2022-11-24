Jackson (hip) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson missed Wednesday's practice, but his hip issue was downplayed afterward, with coach John Harbaugh noting that the QB would play Sunday against the Jaguars, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Thursday's listed full participation solidifies that Jackson will be a go this weekend and as long as he's available on any given week, the signal-caller's dual-threat skills make him a quality fantasy option.

