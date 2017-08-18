Campanaro caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Dolphins and also added one carry for 11 yards.

Campanaro was much more involved in the offense Thursday after making just one reception for 10 yards in the preseason opener. Furthermore, it was encouraging to see Campanaro get into the mix early in the game, which suggests that he could still be as high as the No.4 receiver in Baltimore. The Ravens also used Campanaro in the run game, resulting in an 11-yard pickup. Campanaro was effective as an end-around/jet sweep option last season with three carries for a whopping 72 yards, so he could be used in that capacity again once the regular season begins. He's also the front runner to be the Ravens' primary punt returner with Tim White (thumb) done for the season.