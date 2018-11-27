Montgomery ran for 51 yards on eight carries and added three catches for 13 yards on three targets against the Raiders.

The Ravens got Montgomery more involved in the offense in his second game with the club Sunday, giving him 11 total touches. Montgomery was especially effective as a runner as he ripped off 6.4 yards per carry. Perhaps the most important takeaway is that Montgomery has seemingly taken Javorius Allen's role in the offense. It's worth noting, however, that Alex Collins (foot) was inactive for Sunday's game, so it will be interesting to see how Baltimore divvies snaps between Montgomery, Collins, and the ascending Gus Edwards when all three are active.