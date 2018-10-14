Bibbs is expected to fill in for the inactive Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) on Sunday versus the Panthers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Bibbs will have to contend with workhorse back Adrian Peterson for carries, but there should be plenty of volume available in the passing game with Thompson and Jamison Crowder (ankle) on the sideline. In five appearances with the Redskins, Bibbs has hauled in 14 of 17 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.