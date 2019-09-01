McLaurin likely will be Washington's starting X receiver following the release of Josh Doctson, Mark Bullock of The Athletic reports.

With Paul Richardson locked into one starting job and Trey Quinn (thumb) manning the slot, McLaurin simply doesn't have much competition for the third key role. The rookie third-round pick finished the preseason without any receptions, but he seems to have made a strong impression in practice this summer. It is possible that McLaurin shares snaps with Robert Davis, Kelvin Harmon or Steven Sims.