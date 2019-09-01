Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Primed for starting job
McLaurin likely will be Washington's starting X receiver following the release of Josh Doctson, Mark Bullock of The Athletic reports.
With Paul Richardson locked into one starting job and Trey Quinn (thumb) manning the slot, McLaurin simply doesn't have much competition for the third key role. The rookie third-round pick finished the preseason without any receptions, but he seems to have made a strong impression in practice this summer. It is possible that McLaurin shares snaps with Robert Davis, Kelvin Harmon or Steven Sims.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
Singletary ready for his moment?
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
KC signs McCoy, hurt value for Williams
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest news with the Chiefs bringing in LeSean McCoy and the...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...