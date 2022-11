Trautman (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Ravens, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Trautman missed the previous two games with a troublesome ankle, but the 25-year-old is good to go for Monday. It's possible the Saints could rely on their tight end squadron a bit more with Michael Thomas (toe) done for the season meaning Trautman, Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill may see significant playing time.