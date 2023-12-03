Olave (concussion) is expected to be suit up for Sunday's game against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave sustained a concussion during last week's loss to the Falcons, and he has not officially cleared the league's protocol for head injuries. However, he was able to participate in full during Friday's practice, and it appears he should be ready to go in time for Sunday's 1:00 pm kickoff versus the Lions. With Rashid Shaheed (thigh) already ruled out and Michael Thomas (knee) on IR, Olave's presence would provide a significant upgrade at wideout ahead of A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood.