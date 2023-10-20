Carr completed 33 of 55 passes for 301 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added three carries for 14 yards in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and committed a fumble recovered by New Orleans.

Carr put up fantasy-friendly numbers in defeat for a second straight game, but he ultimately came up short at the most critical time of the contest. The narrative would have admittedly been different if Foster Moreau with a would-be game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds remaining on a catchable pass. Carr threw four incompletions overall inside the Jaguars' 10-yard line in the final 36 seconds of the game, increasing the glare of the spotlight on him. The veteran signal-caller is also playing through multiple bumps and bruises, so the extra prep time ahead of a Week 8 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29 should be particularly valuable.