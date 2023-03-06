Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Carr's contract includes $100 million in total guarantees, with $70 million effectively fully guaranteed. Carr thus becomes the first big-name quarterback of the 2023 offseason to find a new home, just weeks before his 32nd birthday. It remains to be seen whether the NFL future of Michael Thomas (toe) involves any more time with New Orleans, but the likes of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave represent solid offensive playmakers for Carr. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last season. His passing yardage total was the third lowest mark of his nine-year NFL career.