According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Winston's stock is trending down after he completed 11 of 13 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 preseason win versus the Chiefs.

Winston took the field to begin the Saints' second offensive series, and he wound up evenly splitting snaps (31) with rookie signal-caller Jake Haener. The 29-year-old backup started out very clean, including when, just four plays after being inserted into the game, he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie wideout A.T. Perry near the goal line. However, Winston looked to struggle with defensive pressure while working with New Orleans' second-team offensive line for most of the second quarter. He wound up being sacked three times -- the last of which pushed the Saints out of field-goal range near the end of the first half. Winston still outperformed fourth-round rookie Haener, who completed 10 of 17 passes for one score and a pick in the second half, so the veteran shouldn't be in jeopardy of losing the No. 2 quarterback role anytime soon.