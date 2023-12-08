Johnson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Johnson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, suggesting he's relatively healthy compared to the Saints' other main pass catchers. In addition to Michael Thomas (knee) still being on injured reserve, the team has WR Chris Olave (illness), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and TE Taysom Hill (foot/hand) all listed as questionable after closing out the week with either two or three consecutive missed practices. Of the bunch, Johnson and Olave seemingly have the best odds to play, though it could come down to a game-time decision in both cases ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.