Coach Pete Carroll said Eskridge (hamstring) is drawing closer to a return to practice, but there's a chance the second-year wide receiver may not play during the preseason, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's no surprise the Seahawks are being extra cautious with Eskridge after he sat out seven games last year due to a concussion that he suffered Week 1 and then showed up in the injury report Week 15 due to a foot issue. Overall, he was limited to 183 offensive snaps, 20 targets and four carries in 10 appearances. Even if he reaches 100 percent during exhibition season, Eskridge may not suit up until the regular-season opener.