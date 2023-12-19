Lock completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 win over Philadelphia.

Lock got the nod under center Monday even though Geno Smith (groin) was deemed healthy enough start pregame. This effectively signals a change at quarterback by head coach Pete Carroll, a change that is likely to stick after Lock led the Seahawks to victory over the now 10-4 Eagles. The former Bronco completed two-thirds of his passes without committing a turnover in a tough defensive matchup. Barring a shocking announcement, Lock figures to continue starting for Seattle when the club visits Tennessee on Sunday.