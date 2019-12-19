Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues managing core injury
Clowney (core) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney has recovered from the illness but unsurprisingly continues to battle the core muscle injury. The 26-year-old won't fully recover during the season as he may need offseason surgery to address the issue, leaving his status up in the air for Week 16.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Flu is behind him•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Doesn't travel due to illness•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Won't play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns to injury report•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues to manage core injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...