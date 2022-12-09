Walker (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Walker has yet to take part in drills this week as he deals with a right ankle strain, which was the result of getting his right ankle jammed this past Sunday at the Rams. Meanwhile, fellow running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also has logged back-to-back DNPs, and Travis Homer (knee) got back to a full practice Thursday. Considering this last point, Homer seems to be the best bet of the trio to be available Sunday against the Panthers, with Friday's injury report potentially including a ruling on Walker's chances of playing in Week 14.
