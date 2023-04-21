Robinson reworked his contract to decrease the base amount of his deal to $1.2 million in 2023 and $10 million in 2024, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2023 figure is only what the Steelers owe Robinson, as the Rams will pay him $10 million as well. The deal makes his cap hit more palatable for Pittsburgh and is also an indication of his underwhelming production across the last two seasons. Robinson will be in search of a rebound campaign, but he'll have to compete directly with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens for targets.