Robinson (foot) has passed his physical with the Steelers, which makes his trade from the Rams official, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the Steelers are sending a seventh-round draft pick (No. 234 overall) to the Rams in exchange for Robinson and a seventh-round choice (No. 251 overall). Under the terms of the deal, Los Angeles is slated to pay $10.25 million of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary for the coming season, while Pittsburgh will pay the remaining $5 million. In his new locale, Robinson will provide depth, versatility and experience to a wideout corps that features Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and also includes 2022 fourth-rounder Calvin Austin. On the heels of logging 33 catches for 339 yards and three TDs in 10 games last season, Robinson has some bounce-back potential in 2023 if he can prove that he's fully past the stress fracture in his foot that landed him on IR last November.