Johnson recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 46 yards in Week 12 against the Ravens.

Johnson led the team with 13 targets, and he benefited from the Steelers continued reliance on their passing attack as Ben Roethlisberger took to the air 51 times. It wasn't Johnson's most efficient performance, however, as he managed only 3.5 yards per target and his longest reception going for only 11 yards. He'll look for a bounceback performance in Week 13 against the Washington.