Steelers' James Conner: Getting tests on knee
Conner will have tests Monday to determine the severity of his knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Conner's departure from Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle left Jaylen Samuels in the lead role at the end of the game. With Ben Roethlisberger in the process of determining if he needs elbow surgery, the already struggling Pittsburgh offense is facing serious issues ahead of a Week 3 tilt with the 49ers. Samuels averaged 47 snaps, 14 carries, four catches and 109.3 scrimmage yards over a three-game stretch late last season when Conner was out with a knee injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...