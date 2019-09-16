Conner will have tests Monday to determine the severity of his knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conner's departure from Sunday's 28-26 loss to Seattle left Jaylen Samuels in the lead role at the end of the game. With Ben Roethlisberger in the process of determining if he needs elbow surgery, the already struggling Pittsburgh offense is facing serious issues ahead of a Week 3 tilt with the 49ers. Samuels averaged 47 snaps, 14 carries, four catches and 109.3 scrimmage yards over a three-game stretch late last season when Conner was out with a knee injury.