Trubisky completed 22 of 35 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. He also rushed eight times for 30 yards and another score and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Making his first start of Kenny Pickett's (ankle) multi-game absence, Trubisky turned in a lackluster effort that featured plenty of inaccurate throws and just 5.4 yards per attempt. The veteran did serve as the Steelers' leading rusher -- albeit with a modest yardage total -- and connected with Diontae Johnson on a 25-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. Trubisky added a one-yard scoring sneak early in the fourth quarter following a blocked punt that set the Steelers up in excellent field position, and he added a sharp two-point conversion pass to Pat Freiermuth after that touchdown. However, Pittsburgh's next two drives ended in a punt and on downs, and Trubisky then padded his final numbers with 24- and 21-yard completions to Johnson and Allen Robinson, respectively, on the final two plays. With some additional time between Thursday's contest and a Week 15 Saturday afternoon road matchup against the Colts on Dec. 16, it remains to be seen if Trubisky is usurped by Mason Rudolph for a start if Pickett remains out as is highly likely.