Spillane recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders.
Spillane's 12 stops were his highest total of 2022, thanks in part to him playing a season-high 52 defensive snaps. The performance brings him to 62 total tackles on the season, which is the most of his career. He'll work to keep his momentum going Sunday against the Ravens.
