Edmunds (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports

Edmunds exited Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Jets after being diagnosed with a concussion, leaving him sidelined during practice Wednesday as well. The 25-year-old recorded 12 tackles and one pass defended while playing almost every defensive snap over the first three weeks of the season. If Edmunds is unable to clear protocols before Sunday's game against Buffalo, expect Tre Norwood -- seven tackles over 42 defensive snaps in Week 4 -- to step in as Pittsburgh's starting strong safety.