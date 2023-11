Keenum (calf) did not appear on Houston's injury report Wednesday.

Keenum was unavailable for the Texans' 24-21 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12 due to a calf injury, but he now appears to be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos. The quarterback will likely step back into his role as the team's third option behind starter C.J. Stroud and primary backup Davis Mills.