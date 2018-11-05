Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Racks up 10 catches in thrilling victory

Hopkins amassed 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 victory against the Broncos.

Hopkins has been a volume monster, adding 12 targets in Sunday's win to his previous total of 78 (ranked top 10 among wideouts entering Week 9). The star sixth-year receiver has been coping with a number of lower-body injuries throughout the first half of the 2018 campaign (ankle, foot, hamstring), but those lingering ailments have had absolutely no effect on his ability to produce like a top-flight WR1 time and time again. Hopkins is on pace for 112 catches and more than 1,550 receiving yards, each of which would establish career-highs in those categories. Following a Week 10 bye, Hopkins and the Texans passing attack will resume Nov. 18 against a Redskins secondary that sports the NFL's two best safeties of 2018 in D.J. Swearinger and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per Pro Football Focus.