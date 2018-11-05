Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Racks up 10 catches in thrilling victory
Hopkins amassed 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 19-17 victory against the Broncos.
Hopkins has been a volume monster, adding 12 targets in Sunday's win to his previous total of 78 (ranked top 10 among wideouts entering Week 9). The star sixth-year receiver has been coping with a number of lower-body injuries throughout the first half of the 2018 campaign (ankle, foot, hamstring), but those lingering ailments have had absolutely no effect on his ability to produce like a top-flight WR1 time and time again. Hopkins is on pace for 112 catches and more than 1,550 receiving yards, each of which would establish career-highs in those categories. Following a Week 10 bye, Hopkins and the Texans passing attack will resume Nov. 18 against a Redskins secondary that sports the NFL's two best safeties of 2018 in D.J. Swearinger and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...