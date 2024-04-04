As part of the trade the sent him to the Texans, Diggs had the final three years of his contract wiped out, which allows the wideout to become a free agent after the 2024 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The report adds that the Texans also took $3.5 million that was guaranteed to Diggs next year and shifted it to this coming season, which assures the 30-year-old of $22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024. With the reported contract adjustment, Schefter notes that the Texans anticipate getting a highly motivated version of Diggs, given that he'll be in position to seek another long-term deal next year. In his new locale, Diggs is slated to head a Houston pass-catching corps that also features fellow WRs Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as TE Dalton Schultz. While Diggs will have some legit competition for targets, he should nonetheless see steady weekly volume from ascending second-year QB C.J. Stroud, a context that will keep the 2015 fifth-rounder firmly on the fantasy radar.