Titans' Corey Davis: Returns from hamstring injury
Davis (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Davis originally exited Sunday's contest limping with a hamstring injury, but the issue appears to have been minor, as the Titans' coaching staff felt comfortable enough to deploy their rookie wideout during the fourth quarter. As of the two-minute warning, Davis has hauled in just one pass for four yards.
