Titans' Eric Decker: Slot role not guaranteed
Decker will battle rookie third-rounder Taywan Taylor for the slot receiver role in camp, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Decker's experience and red zone ability makes him the favorite to win the job, but Tennessee has been very pleased with Taylor after moving up in the draft to snag him. Both are also capable of playing on the outside, though unseating Rishard Matthews or fifth overall pick Corey Davis won't be easy. While this is certainly a good problem to have for the Titans, it's far from ideal for fantasy owners. Regardless of how much work he gets between the 20's, Decker's nose for the end zone should keep him heavily involved in close.
