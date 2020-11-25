Fulton (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to be activated, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Fulton has endured the minimum three-week stint on injured reserve and is eligible to play this Sunday against the Colts. The rookie second-round pick will be evaluated through the practice week before the team decides whether to activate him or not. Fulton could handle a decent workload upon return if Adoree' Jackson (knee) is inactive again.