Tannehill completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

Tannehill faced an abnormal amount of pressure -- he was sacked six times -- skewing his pass volume downward. However, when he got the ball out, Tannehill worked efficiently, completing 77 percent of his throws and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. He has recorded multiple touchdowns in every game since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in Week 7, helping him maintain value despite low volume. Tannehill will be in a strong position to keep his impressive run going, as the Titans will take on the Raiders in Week 14.