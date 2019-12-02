Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Efficient in win
Tannehill completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.
Tannehill faced an abnormal amount of pressure -- he was sacked six times -- skewing his pass volume downward. However, when he got the ball out, Tannehill worked efficiently, completing 77 percent of his throws and averaging 8.3 yards per attempt. He has recorded multiple touchdowns in every game since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in Week 7, helping him maintain value despite low volume. Tannehill will be in a strong position to keep his impressive run going, as the Titans will take on the Raiders in Week 14.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Four total touchdowns•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Shocks Chiefs with comeback•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Tops 300 passing yards•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Wins second consecutive start•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads team to victory•
-
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Starting for Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...