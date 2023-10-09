Tannehill completed 23 of 34 passes for 264 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts.

Tannehill overcame a slow first half to deliver his highest passing yardage total of the season. He showed particular rapport with DeAndre Hopkins, as the duo connected for three completions of at least 20 yards. While Tannehill has averaged a solid 7.4 yards per attempt on 142 passes this season, he has only three total touchdowns across five games as the focus of the Titans' offense remains on the rushing attack.