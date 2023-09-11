Tannehill completed 16 of 34 passes for 198 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Tannehill got off to a slow start, connecting on only five of his first 14 attempts through the first half. Things didn't improve from there, as his two picks in the final two quarters led directly to 10 points for the Saints in the second half. Tannehill will likely remain the starter so long as the Titans have hopes of competing in 2023, though this wasn't a positive start to his campaign and both Malik Willis and Will Levis could become viable alternatives at some point in the schedule.