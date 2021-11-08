Tannehill completed 19 of 27 pass attempts for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing two times for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Rams.

Tannehill led his team to victory in the Titans' first game without star back Derrick Henry (foot). The 33-year-old has provided somewhat of a "game manager" fantasy output this season, but he figures to shoulder a bigger load on offense with Henry likely done for the season. While that didn't come to fruition against the Rams' stingy pass defense, Tannehill is still a name for fantasy managers in need of a second-half QB to monitor, as he has a talented duo of star wide receivers at his disposal. Next week's opponent, the New Orleans Saints, also boast a tough pass defense, so we may not see an increase in Tannehill's overall production until Week 11 against the Texans.