Vikings' Case Keenum: Logs full practice
Keenum (chest) logged a full practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Keenum's health was never considered a serious concern for the Vikings, though it was surprising when he popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the chest injury. However, after advancing from a limited to full practice participant, Keenum should be on tap to make his third consecutive start in Week 8 against the Browns with Sam Bradford (knee) all but ruled out for the contest.
