Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ten tackles in Sunday's win
Kendricks had ten total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win at Atlanta.
Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday with a hip injury, but he was at full speed on Sunday.
