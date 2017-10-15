Vikings' Sam Bradford: Injury potentially career-threatening
Bradford's injured knee is "... much worse than people know ...," Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their pregame show Sunday morning.
Glazer then elaborated that there's a possibility that the injury could be career-threatening, and not merely a week-to-week issue. That elaboration seemed closer to speculation than straight reporting, but it underscores just how serious the injury is. Teddy Bridgewater could get cleared to practice as early as next week, and there's a non-zero chance he'll be ready to play before Bradford.
