Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Quiet night in Week 13 loss

Diggs secured four of nine targets for 25 yards in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday. He also rushed once for 27 yards.

Diggs was once again the recipient of plenty of extra defensive attention with Adam Thielen (hamstring) sidelined for the third straight game, and he was the intended receiver on a Kirk Cousins interception on the first play of the fourth quarter. Diggs was coming off a five-catch, 121-yard, one-touchdown effort versus the Broncos before the Week 12 bye, but his yardage tally Monday was his third lowest of the campaign. Diggs will hope to have his teammate back to draw some coverage away in a Week 14 divisional battle against the Lions.