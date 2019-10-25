Week 8 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player picks by position.

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider for tournament lineups in Week 8.

Week 8 tournament strategy session

We're to the point of the season where injury monitoring is key and drives a huge portion of the slate. This week, we're potentially looking at Latavius Murray, Chase Edmonds and Ty Johnson as featured backs at depressed DFS salaries. Matt Ryan and Drew Brees could both play, or possibly miss. Keenan Allen has become a major question mark after a hamstring injury that would change the outlooks for Mike Williams and Hunter Henry, even in a tough matchup with Chicago. 

This list goes on. And while it can be overwhelming to consider all the possible scenarios where players are in or out and what that would mean for the slate, it's an important step to take in the process. If all three of Murray, Edmonds and Johnson are in play, who would you take? If Allen does get scratched, where would you rank Henry among tight ends and would you consider Williams at $4000 on DraftKings or $5700 on FanDuel. 

And how will ownership move for these players, and which leverage plays will open or close based on that?

There are plenty of DFS players who will wait until Sunday to make any final decisions. Others will get lineups in using their best assumptions, then tweak as necessary Sunday morning. Simply considering multiple scenarios and figuring out how you want to play the slate in different circumstances can give a solid head start on those last-minute decisions. 

For example, if Kamara does sit, Murray becomes one of my favorite plays on the slate. His matchup with Arizona is cake, and we learned last week that he's a workhorse with Kamara out. 

Meanwhile, while Ty Johnson's matchup is strong, his situation is far more opaque. He could absolutely follow Edmonds' footsteps and have a big game against the Giants, but we can't be as sure of Johnson's role. The Lions could go more pass-heavy,  and J.D. McKissic could limit Johnson to more of a 60/40 split, even after we saw Johnson double up McKissic in touches after Kerryon Johnson left early in Week 7.  

Then there's Edmonds, who last week played a 94% snap share, an absolutely huge role for any running back. We know the Cardinals will play fast, and we can expect he'll be involved in the passing game even if they trail, so even in a bad matchup his price makes him a very appealing play. Considering salary, Ty Johnson is probably a better play than Edmonds if David Johnson is out, but I'd project Edmonds for a higher raw point total in that scenario. 

But all of this is known information, and ownership will follow. If Kamara plays, which is looking like a real possibility, both Edmonds and Johnson will carry very high ownership. There are cases to be made to fade both in some tournament lineups — Johnson because of the uncertainty, Edmonds because of a lofty price tag plus more difficult matchup. But a full fade of either would be aggressive. 

If Kamara doesn't play, expect Murray to carry plenty of ownership, but he's a guy I'd have a hard time getting away from in that situation. Johnson, in that scenario, would be the lowest-owned of the three, in my estimation, and that would make him a little more appealing as a play. 

And yet, this slate is not without other options, and one thing the ownership centering around these three could do is leave those other plays under-owned. With a ton of reasonably-priced wide receivers with strong opportunity shares, there are ways to build out high-upside lineups that leave these names out as a contrarian way to attack the slate. 

It's a lot to consider, and weighing your exposures and decisions before Sunday morning's final injury reports in each eventuality is an obvious but still often overlooked way to ensure you're not panic-editing lineups at the last minute. 

Let's get to the player picks for this week. 

Week 8 DFS Picks
Top players
Position
Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5
DK Salary
$7100
FD Salary
$8400
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1952
RUYDS
196
TD
18
INT
5
FPTS/G
27
You have to love Watson's setup against Oakland, even without primary deep threat Will Fuller. Kenny Stills filled in admirably last week and is fully capable of filling that role in the offense, which means Watson should be able to continue performing at a high level. Both Stills and DeAndre Hopkins make for great stacks, and I like running it back with Tyrell Williams in the hopes Oakland can make this a high-scoring affair. Williams should go a bit overlooked this week in his return from a multi-week injury, but the Texans are a solid matchup for him.
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DET -6.5 O/U 49.5
DK Salary
$6100
FD Salary
$7700
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1751
RUYDS
63
TD
13
INT
3
FPTS/G
23.2
One reason Ty Johnson could underperform would be if the Lions decide to throw more. Stafford's been pushing the ball downfield far more this season, and sits at or near the top of the league in most downfield volume categories. That has elevated his ceiling in a way we didn't see for several years of throwing underneath to guys like Golden Tate and Theo Riddick. The matchup with the Giants is ripe for downfield passing, and Kenny Golladay is primed for a bounce-back performance after Marvin Jones took all the headlines last week.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE NE -11 O/U 45.5
DK Salary
$6600
FD Salary
$7900
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1992
RUYDS
3
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
21.4
There are only six teams on the Week 8 slate with implied team totals over 25, and I'm mostly picking my quarterbacks from among that group of teams that includes both Watson and Stafford above, plus Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, whoever starts for the Saints and Brady. Brady's the pick here as potentially the lowest-owned option in that sextet, but with a strong ceiling if the Browns can be at all competitive and a cheap stacking partner in Phillip Dorsett.
Running Backs
headshot-image
Christian McCaffrey RB
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -5.5 O/U 42
DK Salary
$9200
FD Salary
$9600
YTD Stats
RUYDS
618
REC
35
REYDS
305
TD
9
FPTS/G
29.3
This one's really simple. The Panthers are in a tough spot on the road in San Francisco against an elite defense. But because of all the cheaper running back options, McCaffrey's going to come in underowned relative to his ceiling. He's far and away the biggest Fantasy star of the 2019 season who can rack up Fantasy points in numerous ways, and playing him at ownership in the teens instead of the twenties is an opportunity that doesn't come around often.
headshot-image
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 41
DK Salary
$6900
FD Salary
$7000
YTD Stats
RUYDS
326
REC
29
REYDS
175
TD
2
FPTS/G
14.5
If you follow any of my other content, you know I'm on record as saying Bell is a strong rest-of-season option. Jacksonville has been fairly forgiving to running backs this year, and while they aren't as great of a matchup as some of Bell's upcoming tilts, the time to get Bell at low ownership is now, coming off the Jets' debacle in New England last week. Bell's snap share has been massive all year, his receiving role is elite and overlooked a bit by recent poor production there and his scoring potential is vastly improved with Sam Darnold at quarterback, even if Darnold looked lost last week.
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI NO -10.5 O/U 48
DK Salary
$5800
FD Salary
$6200
YTD Stats
RUYDS
257
REC
14
REYDS
98
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.7
I discussed Murray above, but I just want to reiterate that if Kamara is out, he's one of my favorite plays on the slate, regardless of who is at quarterback. Running back ownership will be concentrated this week, and two other projected high-owned plays I like are Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson, but a combination of Murray and one or both of the two more contrarian options above (McCaffrey and Bell) is a solid risk/reward tournament core.
Wide Receivers
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -5.5 O/U 42.5
DK Salary
$5300
FD Salary
$6000
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
54
REYDS
564
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
There are a lot of mid-priced wide receivers with projectable volume that make it possible to get up to some of the higher-priced running backs if you do want to fade the injury replacements, and Courtland Sutton is among my favorite. With Emmanuel Sanders no longer with Denver, DaeSean Hamilton could carry higher ownership as a very cheap option, but I love Sutton's potential to beat a Colts' secondary that just gave up a big day to DeAndre Hopkins last week. Sure, Sutton is not on Hopkins' level, but the emerging star isn't as far off as you'd think.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC CHI -3.5 O/U 41
DK Salary
$6000
FD Salary
$7100
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
59
REYDS
464
TD
3
FPTS/G
17.2
I'm a sucker for underappreciated No. 1s in bad offenses, as my refusal to go away from Tyler Boyd in recent weeks has probably indicated. But Allen Robinson is seeing consistent volume and turning in consistent production; the only thing holding him back from even bigger lines has been quarterback play. A 150-yard day is looming, and all it would take is one big play on top of what Robinson's been doing week in and week out.
headshot-image
Kenny Stills WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK HOU -6.5 O/U 51.5
DK Salary
$4700
FD Salary
$5700
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
19
REYDS
293
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.4
Stills will carry plenty of ownership and there is always a case to fade boom-or-bust type downfield options in those situations, but the matchup is sweet and the air yards will be there in Will Fuller's role. Last week, when Fuller went down after just three snaps, Stills played a 94% snap share and went over 100 yards on just four catches. That's big upside at his price tag.
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 53
DK Salary
$5600
FD Salary
$5400
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
44
REYDS
373
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
This pick is contingent on Matt Ryan playing. Ridley's a better value on FanDuel, but I'm fine playing him on both sites as I expect we'll see much better production from him going forward without the presence of Mohamed Sanu. His price is deflated relative to the current target competition in the offense, and the Seattle-Atlanta matchup carries a big total and could turn into a shootout.
Tight Ends
headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR SF -5.5 O/U 42
DK Salary
$6500
FD Salary
$6900
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
42
REYDS
376
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.7
With tight ends like Darren Waller and Austin Hooper making cases to join the top tier, Kittle could be a little forgotten in terms of ownership. He's coming off a down game in a mud fest in Washington, but has otherwise posted consistent production without yet hitting his ceiling.
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Salary Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 41
DK Salary
$4900
FD Salary
$6700
YTD Stats
REC
18
TAR
22
REYDS
257
TD
2
FPTS/G
18.3
Henry's at a better price on DraftKings, but he's usable on both sites if Keenan Allen misses the game. Yes, the Bears present a challenging matchup, but they are a little worse against tight ends than wide receivers, and Henry's recent volume has been absurd anyway. With 17 targets and nearly 200 yards over the past two weeks, Henry is fully taking over the Antonio Gates role Philip Rivers has always loved to target.

