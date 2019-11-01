Week 9 Injury Report: James Conner, T.Y. Hilton will be hard to replace

There's a lot to get to, so let's not waste time. Here are some of the injury hurdles facing Fantasy managers in Week 9.

Julian Edelman (chest) and Rex Burkhead (foot) are listed as questionable and were limited in practice all week. Again. Both played last week and both figure to play on Sunday. Teammate James White (toe) showed up on the injury report as a limited participant and may be more of a question mark. If he were to miss the game, Burkhead (68% available in CBS Fantasy leagues) would be a potential stud since Sony Michel figures to have a hard time running into the teeth of the Ravens defense. Burkhead is a good receiver out of the backfield.

Saquon Barkley (ankle), Aaron Jones (shoulder), DeAndre Hopkins (thumb), Josh Jacobs (shoulder), D.J. Chark (quadricep), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Odell Beckham (groin), Tyrell Williams (foot), Jarvis Landry (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (wrist) all got in some full practice at some point this week and are slated to play.



Notables who will miss Week 9 include Will Fuller (hamstring) and Delanie Walker (ankle).

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats Injury Toe Status Questionable Adams has a great shot to play on Sunday at L.A. against the Chargers after putting in three days of limited work. Coach Matt LaFleur called him a game-time decision and added that he expects his receiver to be rusty. Even with that suggestion, Fantasy managers probably can't afford to be hasty as Adams offers very good potential for Fantasy points. He's a No. 1 receiver if he does play. If he's ruled out from the late game, the best waiver-wire alternatives you could use in a pinch are on his own team -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison or Allen Lazard. Phillip Dorsett could be another option.

James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Status Doubtful Conner didn't practice at all this week and seems unlikely to play on Sunday against the Colts. Fortunately for the Steelers, backup running back Jaylen Samuels is ready to go after undergoing minor knee surgery several weeks ago. He should inherit a large workload against an improving Indianapolis run defense. It's hard to find running backs with 15-touch potential, so those who come along are normally must-starts. Samuels is no exception. If you can't get your hands on him, your best bets among the desperation set at RB include Kalen Ballage, Nyheim Hines, Rex Burkhead, Tony Pollard or Steelers backup running back Trey Edmunds. You may need to pull off a late-week trade.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankle Status Hamstring Thielen was back to work all week in a limited capacity but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wouldn't confirm his status for their showdown at Kansas City. "I have a crystal ball, but I haven't used it this week, so I don't know," Zimmer quipped. "We'll have to see on Sunday." Zimmer needs to work on his zingers. He also left no pessimism in regards to his star receiver's status, so it's OK for Fantasy managers to plan on Thielen playing.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Status Out Hilton's calf injury, seemingly suffered during practice this week, will keep him off the field for 3 to 4 weeks according to coach Frank Reich. Expect Zach Pascal to be the primary benefactor from the absence in the short term -- in the six quarters without Hilton this season, Pascal has a team-high 107 yards on five catches (eight targets). Teammates Parris Campbell and Jack Doyle each have nine targets in those quarters, but with minimal yardage. The Colts are a smart team and Jacoby Brissett is a good quarterback, but only Pascal, Doyle and perhaps Eric Ebron are worthy options in PPR. Both tight ends are touchdown-dependent in non-PPR formats.

Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Status Questionable Sneaky Andy Reid wouldn't comment on Mahomes' status for Sunday against the Vikings, only saying he added "quite a little bit" to his practice regimen from last week to this week. It sounds like there's a chance he will play, and if he's active on Sunday then you'll probably start him. If he's not, it's another week of Matt Moore under center for the Chiefs. Those of you who have Mahomes on a Fantasy roster already have a passer who you used last week, so you shouldn't need to add another one, but in the interest of being thorough, Sam Darnold, Mason Rudolph and Kyle Allen are waiver-wire replacements if you need one.

Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Neck/shoulder Status Questionable The good news is that Westbrook practiced all week on the limited side, an improvement over last week when he only got time in on Friday. The bad news is he's still not a lock to play on Sunday in London against the Texans. Westbrook has delivered at least 11 PPR points in 3 of his last 4 games and should be expected to be at least that good in PPR against a beat-up Texans pass defense. Chris Conley would be an easy replacement off the waiver wire if Westbrook was made inactive early Sunday morning (remember, the game starts at 9:30 am ET).

