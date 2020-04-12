2020 MLB odds, AL Championship picks, predictions, futures: Model fading Angels to win pennant

The Houston Astros are looking to put the sign-stealing scandal behind them and challenge for their third American League pennant in four years. Houston allowed Gerrit Cole to sign with the New York Yankees this offseason, but still has an impressive roster that includes former AL MVP Jose Altuve, reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez. Should you back the Astros given the latest 2020 AL Championship odds?

The addition of Cole makes the Yankees (+140) the early favorites to win the pennant in the latest American League Championship odds from William Hill.

Top 2020 American League Championship predictions

The model says the Los Angeles Angels are considerably overvalued at +900 in the latest AL Championship odds 2020, as they win the pennant in only 4.2 percent of simulations.

Los Angeles made a huge move this offseason, adding Anthony Rendon to a lineup that already includes three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year. Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in December after leading the majors with 126 RBIs last season and winning the World Series with Washington.

Although their batting lineup became more frightening, the Angels' starting rotation won't strike much fear into opposing hitters. They added Dylan Bundy and Julio Teheran, who reached double-digit wins for the fifth time in his career last year, to the mix and expect to have Ohtani (Tommy John surgery) back on the mound at some point this season. However, that likely won't be enough to help a team that finished 12th in the AL with a 5.12 ERA last season.

2020 MLB odds to win the AL (via William Hill)

New York Yankees +140

Houston Astros +450

Minnesota Twins +750

Los Angeles Angels +900

Oakland Athletics +900

Tampa Bay Rays +1100

Chicago White Sox +1200

Cleveland Indians +1400

Boston Red Sox +1500

Texas Rangers +6000

Toronto Blue Jays +12500

Seattle Mariners +15000

Kansas City Royals +20000

Baltimore Orioles +50000

Detroit Tigers +50000