The Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright can become the majors' first 18-game winner when he takes the mound in the first game of a two-game series beginning Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. The 26-year-old Wright (17-5, 2.85 ERA) has won four straight starts and eight of his last nine. On Tuesday, he faces Oakland's Cole Irvin (7-11). Atlanta (84-51) is a -235 favorite in the latest Braves vs. A's odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Oakland (50-85) is a +192 underdog.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Astros' Framber Valdez can extend his MLB record of consecutive quality starts by a lefty to 23, against the Rangers, and the Blue Jays look to win their sixth straight game, against the Orioles. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 311-271 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win the World Series. Anybody who has followed the model has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Tuesday. They all involve games at 7:05 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 27-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Reds (+143) to beat the Cubs. Cincinnati (53-79) is coming off a series in which it took two out of three games from the Rockies. Meanwhile, Chicago (56-78) is struggling down the stretch, having lost seven of its last eight.

The Cubs' bats have gone ice-cold as since Aug. 27, Chicago has scored just 25 runs in eight games. (Fourteen of those runs came across two games.) The Cubs have been shutout three times over that stretch, including a 2-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Over the last three games, the team is just 19-of-93 at the plate (.204). See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Tuesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Tuesday, including a play on a big American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 27-1? And what underdog does the model like on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 311-271 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of 2021.