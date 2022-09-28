Slugger Aaron Judge takes another shot at tying the American League single-season home run record when he and the New York Yankees (95-59) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (87-68) on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Judge has been stuck on 60 home runs -- one shy of Roger Maris' record -- since Sept. 20. On Wednesday he and the Yankees face the Blue Jays' Mitch White (1-6, 5.12 ERA). New York is a -125 favorite in the latest Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Toronto is a +105 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7.5.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET in Toronto. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Wednesday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Rays' Tyler Glasnow, who underwent Tommy John surgery, makes his first start since June 2021, and the Dodgers and Padres collide in San Diego. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the penultimate week of the regular season on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks, returning almost $900 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 7:10 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of more than 24-1. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Wednesday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Cardinals (+135) to beat the Brewers. St. Louis (90-65) clinched the National League Central title on Tuesday with a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee. The Brewers (82-72) trail the Phillies by 1.5 games for the third and final wild card berth.

The Cardinals' starter on Wednesday, Jose Quintana, has been excellent since being acquired at the trade deadline. In his 10 starts with St. Louis, the 33-year-old lefty is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He is coming off one of his best starts of the season, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and giving up just five hits while striking out six in a 11-0 victory over the Dodgers. See who else to back right here.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Wednesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including plays on two even bigger underdogs. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of more than 24-1? And what underdogs does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 14-3 run on top-rated money-line picks.