With the action from Tuesday, Oct. 4 between playoff teams concluded, we know now for certain that the games on the final day of the regular season are all meaningless in terms of the playoff field. Each of the 12 teams was already clinched heading into Tuesday, then the Braves clinched the NL East and results for the last two wild-card teams on both sides of the bracket settled the matchups.

Here's how it'll look.

American League

The Wild Card Series will be three games all in the same ballpark with no travel. There won't be re-seeding, either, so the winner of the Rays-Guardians series faces the Yankees in the ALDS while the Mariners-Blue Jays winner heads to Houston.

For a full breakdown of the new format, we've got you covered.

National League

As noted, there isn't re-seeding after the first round. It's a locked bracket, so the winner of the Padres-Mets gets the Dodgers in the NLDS while the winner of the Phillies-Cardinals series gets the defending champion Braves.

The individual game times haven't been assigned yet, but we know all four Wild Card Series will be played Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, the clinching Game 3 would be played Sunday.

Game 1 of all four divisional series will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Check out the full schedule here.