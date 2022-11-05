astros-phillies-getty-2.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reached the World Series in the 2022 playoffs. MLB's postseason started with 12 teams more than four weeks ago, and now we're down to the final two: the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after winning two straight games in Philadelphia. The teams were off Friday, and the Fall Classic is back in Houston for Game 6 on Saturday night with the Astros looking to clinch a title.

This is the largest playoff field ever for a full, 162-game season, and you can read more on the new format here. Ten teams -- the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays -- were eliminated in the first three rounds. The Dodgers, Braves and Mets all won at least 100 games this year, but none of them won a single series in the postseason.

Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

2022 World Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV channel

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

PHI 7, HOU 0

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

HOU 5, PHI 0

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

HOU 3, PHI 2

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 6: Phillies at Astros 

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, Nov. 6

Game 7: Phillies at Astros (if nec.)

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox