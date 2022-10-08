Saturday brings a jam-packed slate of action in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Four series are underway with Game 2 tilts set for Saturday, and each brings its own appeal. The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to even the score against the Seattle Mariners after a loss on Friday. Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the mound against Robbie Ray for Seattle in a game hosted at Rogers Centre in Canada. Toronto is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +135 underdog. The over/under for runs scored is 7.

First pitch is at 4:07 p.m. ET in Toronto. Elsewhere on Saturday in the MLB playoffs 2022, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians (-115) at 12:07 p.m. ET, the New York Mets (-190) host the San Diego Padres at 7:37 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia Phillies (-125) take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:37 p.m. ET. Each series is a best-of-three, with the winners advancing to the divisional round. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the final week of the regular season on an 18-8 run on top-rated money-line MLB picks, returning almost $700 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top MLB playoff picks for Saturday

The model, which ran 10,000 simulations on each of Saturday's Wild Card Series matchups, likes the Toronto Blue Jays (-160) to defeat the Seattle Mariners. Gausman is a key factor for Toronto, posting a 3.35 ERA this season and leading all of baseball with 7.32 strikeouts for every walk. Gausman was an All-Star in 2021, and he has a 3.07 ERA in his last 64 starts.

From there, Toronto's offense is outstanding, leading the American League in batting average, hits, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. The Blue Jays have five players with at least 24 home runs this season, and Toronto has incredible balance on the way to top-five marks in the American League in runs scored, doubles, home runs, strikeout avoidance and walks. See who else to back right here.

