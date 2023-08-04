The first weekend of August starts with a 14-game Friday MLB schedule, and some of the focus will be on the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins lead the division, and they'll host an interleague series with the NL West's Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday. The Cleveland Guardians are 2.5 games back, and they host the AL Central-rival Chicago White Sox, who are 13 games behind the Twins. In the NL, the Milwaukee Brewers are up by just half a game on the Cincinnati Reds in the Central. The Friday MLB schedule also features the Brewers hosting the Pirates in a division matchup and Cincinnati at home against the NL East's Nationals.

First pitch at Progressive Field for Guardians vs. White Sox is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus MLB odds list Cleveland as a -161 favorite (risk $161 to win $100), with the White Sox +137 underdogs. The Twins are -130 favorites against Arizona (+111), and that game is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. The 14-game Friday MLB schedule brings plenty of wagering possibilities, and if you combine your favorite picks into a parlay, you can cash in big.

Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 19 of the 2023 MLB season 49-39 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-3 (+504). The model also hit on Wednesday's parlay at +548. Anyone following it has seen big returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 7-1. You can see the model's best bets at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, one play the model is backing is the White Sox +1.5 (-152) against the Guardians. The White Sox won 7-2 last Saturday in a matchup of the same pitchers scheduled to start Friday. White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger allowed two hits and no runs, while Cleveland lefty Logan Allen yielded eight hits and five runs. Both are 4-4, with Clevinger boasting a 3.59 ERA and Allen at 3.70. Clevinger has given up five hits and zero earned runs over his past two starts (9⅔ innings), while Allen has allowed 15 hits and nine earned runs in his past two (13 innings).

Chicago is trying to get back on track after a sweep at the hands of the AL West-leading Rangers, and they took two of four against the Guardians before that. Tim Anderson hit his only home run of the season off Allen in the 7-2 victory, and Andrew Vaughn also hit one and has 13 this season. Luis Robert, who has 29 homers, took a scheduled day off Thursday and will be rested for the weekend series. The Guardians have lost five of their past six games, two of those in Chicago and the other three a sweep in Houston that ended Wednesday. See more picks at SportsLine.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday, including one on the big Yankees vs. Astros showdown. You can see the model's MLB Thursday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of over 7-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on an 11-3 roll on top-rated run-line picks, and find out.