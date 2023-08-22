A pair of division leaders square off when the NL Central-best Milwaukee Brewers host the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Tuesday (8:10 p.m. ET) at American Family Field. Milwaukee (68-57), which owns a 2.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, is coming off a three-game sweep at AL West-leading Texas, while Minnesota (65-60) moved six games ahead of Cleveland with Sunday's 2-0 home triumph over Pittsburgh. The Twins swept their two-game set against the Brewers at home in mid-June. On Tuesday, Milwaukee's Wade Miley (6-3, 3.05 ERA) makes the start against Minnesota's Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40).

The Twins are -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) while the Brewers are -108 underdogs, per the latest MLB odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Elsewhere, two teams occupying Wild Card spots in the NL do battle when the Philadelphia Phillies (-138) host the San Francisco Giants, while the Boston Red Sox (+122) visit the Houston Astros in a key matchup in the AL Wild Card race. Before you lock in your MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 22 of the 2023 MLB season 65-53 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 14-4 (+640). Anybody following has seen big returns.

For Tuesday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 14-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Brewers (-108) to defeat the Twins. Milwaukee returns home from a 6-3 road trip during which it sandwiched three-game sweeps over the Chicago White Sox and Texas around a winless series against the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers scored a total of three runs at Los Angeles but bounced back against the Rangers, producing six or more runs in each of the three victories.

Carlos Santana and Willy Adames were strong at the plate in Texas as both players drove in at least one run in each contest. Acquired from Pittsburgh before the trade deadline, Santana belted a three-run homer in the series opener, hit a solo shot and added an RBI double in the second game and delivered a run-scoring single in the finale. Adames went 7-for-9 with a homer and three RBI over the first two contests and plated the game's first run on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Tuesday MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Tuesday. You can see the model's MLB Tuesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of well over 14-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Tuesday from the model that's on a 14-4 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.