For the first time in franchise history, a San Diego Padres pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. Right-hander Joe Musgrove took down the Texas Rangers in a 3-0 victory to make history. It is the first career no-hitter for Musgrove and the first of the 2021 MLB season. The no-hitter is also the first in the history of Globe Life Field, the Rangers' new ballpark that opened in 2020.

Friday night, Musgrove struck out 10 Rangers batters. He tossed 112 of 77 pitches for strikes and induced 13 swings-and-misses in the outing. The only base runner Musgrove allowed came on a Joey Gallo hit-by-pitch in the fourth inning.

Musgrove, 28, is a native of San Diego County and grew up a Padres fan. The Padres acquired Musgrove in a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason. Musgrove was 1-5 in eight starts with the Pirates last season despite a 3.86 ERA. He has a lifetime 30-38 record with a 4.28 ERA in 109 games (84 starts).

